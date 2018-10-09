Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Highland Earl
Mr. & Mrs. Smith meets Outlander in this action-packed Scottish romance where a marriage of convenience leads to secrets that could be deadly.
With two young sons to care for and a large estate to run, John Erskine, the widowed Earl of Mar, needs to remarry as quickly as possible. And beautiful Lady Evelyn Pierrepont would be the perfect match. But there’s more behind the English lass’s calm demeanor than she’s letting on, including a smoldering allure not even John can ignore.
Evelyn has no desire to wed the rugged Scottish earl, but at least she’ll be able to continue her work as a spy-as long as her husband never finds out. Yet the more time Evelyn spends with John and his boys, the fonder she grows of their little family, and the last thing she wants to do is put them in danger. As alliances shift and enemies draw closer, soon everything they hold dear is at risk: their lands, their love, and their very lives.
Lords of the Highlands series:
The Highland Duke
The Highland Commander
The Highland Guardian
The Highland Chieftain
The Highland Renegade
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Flirtatious, sensuous romance and adventure fill the pages of this mesmerizing historical, and the undercurrent of Jacobite rebellion raises the tension."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Renegade
A "fast-paced, expertly crafted romance."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Chieftain
"A smoking romance that was both endearing and sexy! I loved it!!"—The Genre Minx on The Highland Chieftain
"Readers craving history entwined with their romance (a la Outlander) will find everything they desire in Jarecki's latest. Scottish romance fans rejoice."—RT Book Reviews on The Highland Commander
"Sizzles with romance... Jarecki brings the novel to life with vivid historical detail."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Commander
"Magnetic, sexy romance is at the heart of this novel, made complete with a cast of richly depicted characters, authentic historical detail, and a fast-moving plot."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Guardian
"Readers will admire plucky Akira, who, despite her poverty, is fiercely independent and is determined to be no man's mistress. The romance is scintillating and moving, enhanced by fast-paced suspense."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Duke
"An action-packed Highland adventure set against the backdrop of the Jacobite rebellion [that] puts readers right into an exciting romance."—RT Book Reviews on The Highland Duke