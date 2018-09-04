Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cowboy Rebel
Includes a bonus short story
The next heartwarming romance in this USA Today bestselling series proves it’s tough to resist a sexy cowboy with a Texas drawl and heart of gold!Read More
A WILD COWBOY WITH A BIG HEART
Ever since losing his best friend in a motorcycle accident, Taggart Baker wants to make every moment count. No dare is too dangerous, no adventure too crazy for this cowboy. But after one bad brush with the law, he realizes it’s time to ditch his hooligan friends and grow up. Now he’s running his own ranch next to the Longhorn Canyon spread in Texas. Still, no one would ever call him tame.
Nikki Grady has worked too hard for her RN license just to throw it away for some reckless cowboy who shows up in her emergency room after a barroom brawl. But she can’t help being drawn to Tag’s sense of humor and those crystal blue eyes. The more time they spend together, the more she sees his good heart. But just as Tag seems ready to settle down for good, his troubled past comes calling-and this time he won’t be able to walk away so easily.
Edition: Unabridged
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"Brown's capable fourth Longhorn Canyon contemporary western romance...suggests that love can make even the baddest of bad boy cowboys want to settle down. Sweet, sexy romance and a strong heroine elevate the story. Fans of romance series filled with small-town charm and a cast of supportive family and friends will appreciate this installment and seek out earlier ones."—Publishers Weekly
"Sizzling romance between believable characters is the mainstay of this whimsical novel, which is enhanced by plenty of romantic yearning."—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Brave
"Over 300 pages of warmth, humor and sweet romance...Carolyn Brown always manages to write feel-good stories, and this is definitely a ... special read."—Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick, on Cowboy Brave
"The slow-simmering romance between Claire and Levi is enhanced by the kind supporting characters and the simple pleasures of ranch life in a story that's sure to please fans of cowboy romances. "—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Honor
"Charming moments sneak into character conversations by Carolyn Brown, which is typical of her work, and no different in the latest Longhorn Canyon novel. Friendship, family, love, and trust abound in Cowboy Honor."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy Honor
"Lighthearted banter, heart-tugging emotion, and a good-natured Sooner/Longhorn football rivalry make this a delightful romance and terrific launch for the new series."—Library Journal on Cowboy Bold
"Western romance lovers are in for a treat. This wickedly saucy series is unputdownable. There's no one who creates a rancher with a heart of gold like Carolyn Brown."—RT Book Reviews on Cowboy Bold