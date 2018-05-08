Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cowboy Brave
Two full books for the price of one
Get double the feel-good fun with an all-new book from the Queen of Cowboy Romance, plus a bonus novel by A. J. Pine.
This city girl’s about to get a dose of cowboy charm. Emily Baker doesn’t rough it — anymore. Born and raised on a farm, she’s worked hard to distance herself from that life, thank you very much. But when the seniors at the nursing home where she works beg for a ranch retreat, she caves and heads up to the Longhorn Canyon spread. With one glance at the sexy cowboy who opens the door, she’s suddenly thinking a week with him might not be so bad after all.
Justin Maguire doesn’t quite know what to do with the gorgeous woman who shows up on his doorstep. She’s all curves and confidence-even after stepping in a cow pile. Too bad she’s determined not to fall for a cowboy. But with the help of five nosy, matchmaking seniors, he might just convince her he’s worth the risk.
SECOND CHANCE COWBOY by A. J. Pine
Once a cowboy, always a cowboy! Jack Everett can handle working on the ranch, but turning around the failing vineyard he’s also inherited? That requires working with the woman he never expected to see again.
"Sizzling romance between believable characters is the mainstay of this whimsical novel, which is enhanced by plenty of romantic yearning."— Publishers Weekly
"Over 300 pages of warmth, humor and sweet romance. ...Carolyn Brown always manages to write feel-good stories, and this is definitely a ... special read."—Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"This goes down like a cup of hot cocoa--warm and sweet."—Entertainment Weekly on Long, Tall Cowboy Christmas