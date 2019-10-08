Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cowboy Strong
Includes a bonus novella
A rugged Texas cowboy and the girl next door find a fake engagement feeling all too real in this conclusion to the USA Today bestselling Longhorn Canyon series.
Alana Carey can out-rope, out-ride, and challenge even the best Texas cowboy. Working on her father’s ranch for most of her life has made her tough as nails, but she does have one soft spot — and his name is Paxton Callahan. And with Pax back in town, Alana’s old feelings have returned with a vengeance. But she barely has time to process her attraction for the hunky cowboy before her father falls ill and presents her with an ultimatum. Alana’s father wants her married and settled before he passes away, and she isn’t about to break a dying man’s heart.
Paxton Callahan has been in love with Alana since…forever, and he’s finally ready to stop running from his feelings. It’s been ten years since he’s seen the sexy cowgirl, and now that he’s living next door, the electricity between them is about to set the whole Texas panhandle on fire. When Alana presents him with a crazy proposal — to pretend to be her fiance so her father can die in peace — Paxton can’t refuse. But as the faux-wedding day draws near, and her father’s health improves, Alana and Paxton must decide whether to commit to the charade or finally admit their love is the real deal.
Includes a never-before-published bonus story from Carolyn!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"Sweet, sexy romance and a strong heroine elevate the story. Fans of romance series filled with small-town charm and a cast of supportive family and friends will appreciate this installment and seek out earlier ones."—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Rebel
"Sizzling romance between believable characters is the mainstay of this whimsical novel, which is enhanced by plenty of romantic yearning."—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Brave
"Over 300 pages of warmth, humor and sweet romance. ...Carolyn Brown always manages to write feel-good stories, and this is definitely a ... special read."—Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick, on Cowboy Brave
"Charming moments sneak into character conversations by Carolyn Brown, which is typical of her work, and no different in the latest Longhorn Canyon novel. Friendship, family, love, and trust abound in Cowboy Honor."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy Honor
"Lighthearted banter, heart-tugging emotion, and a good-natured Sooner/Longhorn football rivalry make this a delightful romance and terrific launch for the new series."—Library Journal on Cowboy Bold