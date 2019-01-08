Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christmas with a Cowboy
Includes a bonus novella
A rugged Texas cowboy gets into the Christmas spirit to prove himself to the woman he loves in this heartwarming fifth novel of the USA Today bestselling series.
Maverick Callahan lives up to his reputation as a freewheeling cowboy. But a year ago he fell head-over-heels for an extraordinary woman he met while on vacation, a woman he was convinced he’d never see again. So when she appears on his doorstep like a Christmas miracle, Maverick is determined not to waste his lucky break.
Bridget O’Malley’s world has flipped upside down. As the new guardian of her best friend’s baby, she hasn’t had a moment to think about the Texas rancher who broke her heart. He’s just as sexy as ever, but she knows better than anyone that he’s not the settling-down type. As the trees are trimmed and mistletoe hung, will some holiday magic help Bridget trust this carefree cowboy with her heart and her future?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"Sizzling romance between believable characters is the mainstay of this whimsical novel, which is enhanced by plenty of romantic yearning."—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Brave
"Over 300 pages of warmth, humor and sweet romance. ...Carolyn Brown always manages to write feel-good stories, and this is definitely a ... special read."—Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick, on Cowboy Brave
"The slow-simmering romance between Claire and Levi is enhanced by the kind supporting characters and the simple pleasures of ranch life in a story that's sure to please fans of cowboy romances. "—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Honor
"Friendship, family, love, and trust abound in Cowboy Honor."—Fresh Fiction
"Lighthearted banter, heart-tugging emotion, and a good-natured Sooner/Longhorn football rivalry make this a delightful romance and terrific launch for the new series."—Library Journal on Cowboy Bold
"Western romance lovers are in for a treat. This wickedly saucy series is unputdownable. There's no one who creates a rancher with a heart of gold like Carolyn Brown."—RT Book Reviews on Cowboy Bold