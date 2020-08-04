The Amish Secret Wish

The third book in the sweet and charming Hidden Springs series from award-winning author Laura V. Hilton.

As a columnist for the The Budget, with a secret byline of GHB, Hallie Brunstettler writes about community news, and sometimes alludes to her overwhelming loneliness. Her columns portray a woman who goes from day to day showing a brave face to the world while longing to know how it would feel if one person truly cared about her….





Hezekiah “Kiah” Esh cares. He’s been reading her articles for months. Nursing his own broken heart, he writes to GHB on a whim and is thrilled to receive a response. Soon, the two become pen pals, but his new friend never signs her real name–just her initials. Wanting to meet her in real life, Kiah travels to Hidden Springs, where the newspaper is based. On the way, he meets Hallie, a waitress at the Amish-owned diner, who serves Kiah’s pie along with some much-needed companionship. She also discourages him from looking into GHB’s identity.





Over the next week, Kiah and Hallie spend more and more time together. Kiah is conflicted… Should he abide by Hallie’s advice to forget about his pen pal’s identity? But soon Kiah does find GHB, a woman who is as beautiful and kind as he imagined she would be. The only problem? She is Hallie. Why did she keep this secret? And will she ever be willing to share her true feelings?