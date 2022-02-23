WorthyKids Easter Reads

by Worthy Kids

Easter is right around the corner, and we’ve rounded up some picture and board books that help celebrate. From stories of the Resurrection, to fun and quirky Easter basket hunts, these books are perfect for your little one to celebrate Easter.

 

Where's My Easter Basket?

by Bob Holt

Illustrated by Bob Holt

Join the silliest Easter quest with this board book about a bluebird who learns to think inside the basket.

In Where's My Easter Basket? a little bluebird is looking for an Easter basket, but no one has seen one. As he searches, he encounters a fluffy yellow chick, some sweet little jellybeans, colorful painted eggs, and an empty basket. The sweet little quest concludes when the bluebird's new friends cooperate to satisfy the search. Combining exuberant art, sweet characters, and a fresh crop of silliness, Bob Holt's Where's My Easter Basket? is just the board book you've been hunting for. 

Board book

 

The Story of Easter

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Alice Buckingham

Discover the story of the first Easter day in this newly illustrated classic, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their Easter celebrations.

Expertly crafted for the attention span of toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Easter—from Jesus' entry into Jerusalem to his triumphant Resurrection. The story also helps little listeners understand the connection between the first Easter and today's celebrations. With bright illustrations and a toddler-friendly length of just 200 words, this book is a gentle, age-appropriate way to introduce Jesus and the meaning behind the Easter holiday. And it makes a great addition to any Easter basket!

Board book

 

That Grand Easter Day!

by Jill Roman Lord

Illustrated by Alessia Trunfio

That Grand Easter Day! is a cumulative story that begins with the stone in front of the tomb and ends with a new beginning -- the Resurrection of Christ. The lively narrative builds as it progresses, adding people, objects, and animals that may have witnessed the events of that day long ago. Little ones will love the repetition, which adds a pleasing level of predictability and helps to make the story of the first Easter more memorable. The upbeat, reverent story is accompanied by luminous illustrations which bring the story to life. This engaging picture book will be a read-aloud favorite at Eastertime and throughout the year.

Hardcover

 

The Night Baafore Easter

by Dawn Young

Illustrated by Pablo Pino

Count the sheep -- and the laughs -- in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?

In this humorous tale of an Easter Eve gone wrong, Bo just wants to fall asleep so Easter Day -- and the Easter Bunny -- will come faster. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: "Sheep 5 juggles eggs, tossing ten in the air. He misses. They crash and get crushed in Bo's hair." Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?

Find out in this hilarious story of a night before Easter gone wrong. With exuberant verse and comical illustrations, this book will have children begging for repeat readings.

 

Somebunny Loves You!

by Melinda Rumbaugh

A playful, sweet music book that celebrates love for a child. This delightful book is centered around a love poem to a child: Right from the start, since you were new, You've had Somebunny loving you. I'll give you hints. Can you guess who? Somebunny loves you. Each page celebrates something about the little rabbit and concludes with the refrain, 'Somebunny loves you.' Children will love the rhyming text and sweet illustrations, quickly catching on that the 'Somebunny' in the book is really the narrator, and the feelings are echoes of what their loved one feels for them. The reassuring message of unconditional love is accompanied by a delightful melody that plays when the sound button is pushed. Ages 2 to 5.

The Berenstain Bears Easter Blessings

by Mike Berenstain

An engaging lesson from the iconic Bear family about the true blessing of Easter -- the Resurrection of Jesus.

Board book
Sunrise, Easter Surprise!

by Hannah C. Hall

Illustrated by Ag Jatkowska


All of creation is alive with the news: Jesus lives! From chirping birds to chattering rabbits to buzzing bees, the pages of this Easter board book spill over with joy. With cheerful verse and lighthearted-yet-reverent illustrations, Sunrise, Easter Surprise! imagines Jesus' Resurrection from the perspectives of those who might have seen and heard of it first: the sun as it rose, a flower as it bloomed, and the first people at the empty tomb. This exuberant Easter book offers even the littlest listener a better understanding of what the Resurrection means to all creation: new life through Jesus.

Board book

 