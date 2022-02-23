WorthyKids Easter Reads
Easter is right around the corner, and we’ve rounded up some picture and board books that help celebrate. From stories of the Resurrection, to fun and quirky Easter basket hunts, these books are perfect for your little one to celebrate Easter.
Where's My Easter Basket?
by Bob Holt
Illustrated by Bob Holt
Join the silliest Easter quest with this board book about a bluebird who learns to think inside the basket.
In Where's My Easter Basket? a little bluebird is looking for an Easter basket, but no one has seen one. As he searches, he encounters a fluffy yellow chick, some sweet little jellybeans, colorful painted eggs, and an empty basket. The sweet little quest concludes when the bluebird's new friends cooperate to satisfy the search. Combining exuberant art, sweet characters, and a fresh crop of silliness, Bob Holt's Where's My Easter Basket? is just the board book you've been hunting for.
The Story of Easter
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Alice Buckingham
Discover the story of the first Easter day in this newly illustrated classic, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their Easter celebrations.
Expertly crafted for the attention span of toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Easter—from Jesus' entry into Jerusalem to his triumphant Resurrection. The story also helps little listeners understand the connection between the first Easter and today's celebrations. With bright illustrations and a toddler-friendly length of just 200 words, this book is a gentle, age-appropriate way to introduce Jesus and the meaning behind the Easter holiday. And it makes a great addition to any Easter basket!
That Grand Easter Day!
by Jill Roman Lord
Illustrated by Alessia Trunfio
That Grand Easter Day! is a cumulative story that begins with the stone in front of the tomb and ends with a new beginning -- the Resurrection of Christ. The lively narrative builds as it progresses, adding people, objects, and animals that may have witnessed the events of that day long ago. Little ones will love the repetition, which adds a pleasing level of predictability and helps to make the story of the first Easter more memorable. The upbeat, reverent story is accompanied by luminous illustrations which bring the story to life. This engaging picture book will be a read-aloud favorite at Eastertime and throughout the year.
The Night Baafore Easter
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
Somebunny Loves You!
by Melinda Rumbaugh
A playful, sweet music book that celebrates love for a child. This delightful book is centered around a love poem to a child: Right from the start, since you were new, You've had Somebunny loving you. I'll give you hints. Can you guess who? Somebunny loves you. Each page celebrates something about the little rabbit and concludes with the refrain, 'Somebunny loves you.' Children will love the rhyming text and sweet illustrations, quickly catching on that the 'Somebunny' in the book is really the narrator, and the feelings are echoes of what their loved one feels for them. The reassuring message of unconditional love is accompanied by a delightful melody that plays when the sound button is pushed. Ages 2 to 5.
The Berenstain Bears Easter Blessings
by Mike Berenstain
An engaging lesson from the iconic Bear family about the true blessing of Easter -- the Resurrection of Jesus.
Sunrise, Easter Surprise!
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Ag Jatkowska
All of creation is alive with the news: Jesus lives! From chirping birds to chattering rabbits to buzzing bees, the pages of this Easter board book spill over with joy. With cheerful verse and lighthearted-yet-reverent illustrations, Sunrise, Easter Surprise! imagines Jesus' Resurrection from the perspectives of those who might have seen and heard of it first: the sun as it rose, a flower as it bloomed, and the first people at the empty tomb. This exuberant Easter book offers even the littlest listener a better understanding of what the Resurrection means to all creation: new life through Jesus.