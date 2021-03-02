Chelsea Tornetto is a teacher and writer of a teaching resource, Conquering Content Vocabulary, published by Scholastic in 2018. While she may be a natural in the classroom, she is a terrible gardener, and has been known to kill house plants just by looking at them. Luckily, her husband, Mike, has a green thumb; together they grow produce—and raise their two small children—in their backyard garden each summer. Tornetto and her family live in Jackson, Missouri.



Kimberley Barnes grew up on the Isle of Wight reading books and drawing whenever she had the chance. She earned a degree in Illustration from the University of Lincoln and began focusing on children’s illustration, leading her to a career she loves. When she’s not illustrating, she loves to bake and do some gardening and take short walks in the sunshine by the canal next to her home. Kimberley lives on the Isle of Wight, UK, with her fiancé and two children.