God Made You Too
God Made You Too

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546000853

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 32

God made you. But why? After all, he made great galaxies and vast oceans and fascinating flamingoes. Isn’t that enough?  
Through brilliant rhymes and vivid word pictures, author Chelsea Tornetto reminds little readers that to God, the mountains and the whales and the snowflakes were never enough. To our loving Creator, the beautiful world that He made was always incomplete without one very special piece—you. 

