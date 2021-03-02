God Made You Too

God made you. But why? After all, he made great galaxies and vast oceans and fascinating flamingoes. Isn’t that enough?
Through brilliant rhymes and vivid word pictures, author Chelsea Tornetto reminds little readers that to God, the mountains and the whales and the snowflakes were never enough. To our loving Creator, the beautiful world that He made was always incomplete without one very special piece—you.
