The Incredible Power of God's Word will help children get to know God as they read his promises aloud and apply his words to their lives. Grouped by topic, each entry in the book contains Bible verses, a child-friendly interpretation of each verse, and words of comfort and encouragement from Joyce Meyer. Topics include God's care and protection of his children, being kind, loving family and friends, and telling the truth.

Perfect for throwing in a backpack or stowing under a pillow, this book is a great companion for growing hearts. Kids will become stronger, braver, kinder, and more loving as they read God's promises and learn to apply them in their lives.