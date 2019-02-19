Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mike Berenstain
By the Author
The Berenstain Bears Love One Another
Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books…
The Berenstain Bears Book of Prayers
This new prayer book for toddlers features Mama and Papa Bear, Brother, Sister, and Honey. Nearly 50 simple rhyming prayers cover a typical day and…
The Berenstain Bears All God's Creatures
A charming story from the iconic Bear family that celebrates the diversity of God’s creatures.
The Berenstain Bears Easter Blessings
An engaging lesson from the iconic Bear family about the true blessing of Easter—the Resurrection of Jesus.
The Berenstain Bears Clean Up
An engaging lesson from the iconic Bear family about the importance of working together.
The Berenstain Bears Say "I'm Sorry!"
An engaging lesson from the iconic Bear family on the importance of knowing when to apologize and when to forgive.
The Berenstain Bears' Please & Thank You Book
The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books…
The Berenstain Bears' Sleepy Time Book
The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books…