Mike Berenstain

Mike Berenstain grew up watching his parents work together to write about and draw these lovable bears. Eventually he started writing about and drawing them too. Although Stan died in 2005 and Jan in 2012, Mike carries on his parents’ love of creating Berenstain Bear stories from an area that looks a lot like Bear Country, in southeastern Pennsylvania.
The Berenstain Bears