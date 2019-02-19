Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Berenstain Bears Book of Prayers

The Berenstain Bears Book of Prayers

by

This new prayer book for toddlers features Mama and Papa Bear, Brother, Sister, and Honey. Nearly 50 simple rhyming prayers cover a typical day and the typical worries of a young child. From waking in the morning to going to sleep at night, from thanking God for a meal to praying for His comfort when afraid, the prayers will help little ones see that any moment is a good moment to talk to God. With its soft padded cover and convenient size, the book is the perfect way to teach children about prayer and the ways God cares for us each day.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: September 20th 2016

Price: $10.99 / $14.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824919849

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Berenstain Bears