The Berenstain Bears Book of Prayers

This new prayer book for toddlers features Mama and Papa Bear, Brother, Sister, and Honey. Nearly 50 simple rhyming prayers cover a typical day and the typical worries of a young child. From waking in the morning to going to sleep at night, from thanking God for a meal to praying for His comfort when afraid, the prayers will help little ones see that any moment is a good moment to talk to God. With its soft padded cover and convenient size, the book is the perfect way to teach children about prayer and the ways God cares for us each day.