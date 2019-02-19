The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books in 1962 and the Bear family celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012! Here the charming and lovable Bear family is once again introducing children to the typical issues and questions that they face every day.Â In The Berenstain Bears’ Please & Thank You Book, little readers are introduced to the importance of manners, through gentle reminders given to Brother, Sister, and Honey as they await their milk and cookies. The shorter story length and well-loved characters provide toddlers a perfect introduction to valuable life lessons and routines. Ages 2 to 5.