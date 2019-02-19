Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books have been published, making it one of the best-selling children’s series ever. Today, Mike Berenstain continues his parents’ tradition. In The Berenstain Bears Love One Another, the cubs are helping Mama make berry muffins for a neighbor. When the cubs ask why they can’t have the muffins, Mama reminds them that when we love one another, we find ways to help each other. The short, simple story and well-loved characters provide toddlers with a perfect introduction to the concept of showing love and kindness.