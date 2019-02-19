The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books in 1962 and the Bear family celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012! Here the charming and lovable Bear family is once again introducing children to the typical issues and questions that they face every day. In The Berenstain Bears’ Sleepy Time Book, little readers are introduced to a comforting nighttime routine. Brother, Sister, and Honey straighten up, take a bath, brush their teeth, read a bedtime story, and say their prayers before bidding their parents good night. The shorter story length and well-loved characters provide toddlers a perfect introduction to valuable life lessons and routines. Ages 2 to 5.