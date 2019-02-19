Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Berenstain Bears' Sleepy Time Book

by

The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books in 1962 and the Bear family celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012! Here the charming and lovable Bear family is once again introducing children to the typical issues and questions that they face every day. In The Berenstain Bears’ Sleepy Time Book, little readers are introduced to a comforting nighttime routine. Brother, Sister, and Honey straighten up, take a bath, brush their teeth, read a bedtime story, and say their prayers before bidding their parents good night. The shorter story length and well-loved characters provide toddlers a perfect introduction to valuable life lessons and routines. Ages 2 to 5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: March 1st 2015

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919467

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
