Wellness Books to Read for a Dose of Self-Care

As we head out of the summer months, now is a great time to focus on ourselves. Everyone’s self-care journey looks different and we all have individual goals. Maybe you’re looking to eat better, be more mindful, or get more rest. Whatever wellness journey you’re on, these are great health, wellness, and self-help books to help you take a moment out of your day to find a dose of self-care.

Do you find yourself saying “yes” too much, surrounding yourself with the wrong people, and/or generally focusing on the things in life that don’t really matter? That’s where lawyer, triathlete, wife, and mom Meredith Atwood was when she found herself overwhelmed, exhausted, and overworked. In The Year of No Nonsense, Atwood shares with readers how she was able to turn her life around by identifying the things in life that were holding her back. Through getting rid of the nonsense in her life, Atwood was able to overcome her struggles with work, family, body image, time management, and more. And this step-by-step guide will get you there too.

Stop Missing Your Life is a wellness book from mindfulness instructor Cory Muscara that takes readers through a journey of self-discovery through mindfulness. Most of us go through every day on auto pilot, not even realizing how much of our own lives we’re missing. But with this book, Muscara offers readers a helpful guide to peeling back their walls and finding presence to become your truest self. Let go of what’s been holding you back, stop sabotaging your growth, and get ready to be in the moment.

If you’re suffering with depression and anxiety, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, over 40 million Americans suffer from anxiety and/or depression. But just because you’re not the only one going through it doesn’t necessarily make it any easier. What can make it easier? Yoga. Find out how in Liz Owen’s The Yoga Effect, a wellness book that explains how to trigger a physical and mental release of fear and worry through the practice of yoga. This book offers: a customizable prescription for maintaining centeredness, confidence, and balance, easy-to-follow yoga sequences with illustrations, differing levels of practice based on your experience and personal needs, and more.

Have you ever considered growing your own produce? In The Rooted Life, permaculture expert and popular YouTube Homesteader Justin Rhodes explores his own journey growing his own food, the surprise benefits of becoming a bigger part of your own food story, and how you can do it too. Whether you’re looking for better food security, better health, tastier food, or to connect more with your food source, this book is for you. Focus on your health and wellness through growing your own food. Your journey starts here.

It’s time to add magic to your self-care practice! In Wellness Witch, you’ll find soothing rituals, healing potions, and empowering spells to bring just a touch of magic into your everyday life. Through tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations, Wellness Witch encourages readers to connect to their creativity, find a deep mind/body connection, and unearth mystical wellness.

Coming in April 2023, Well-Rested Every Day is your guide to presence, stillness, and rest. No matter who you are and what you do, rest matters. And yet so many of us are not allowing ourselves time for the rest we so desperately need. So many of us feel like we must always be on the move, but this book is a reminder that rest is a must for leading a successful life. Rest and stillness are the answers to finding our best selves, and this book will help you find the time for rest through tips, rituals, reflections, recipes and more that you can carry with you for the rest of your life.

