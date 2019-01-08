Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wellness Witch

Healing Potions, Soothing Spells, and Empowering Rituals for Magical Self-Care

by

Illustrated by

Add a touch of magic to your self-care practice with Wellness Witch, a beautifully illustrated guide to mystical rites, sacred rituals, and creative DIYs that will enhance your everyday.

Filled with soothing rituals, healing potions, and empowering spells, the Wellness Witch brings a touch of magic to the everyday. Tapping into ancient traditions and feminine power, this enchanting book guides readers through the practices of mystical wellness, natural beauty, and personal creativity as they develop a true intuitive connection to the life-giving forces around us.

Drawing on the transcendent power of intention, the Wellness Witch uses tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations to forge a magical connection between the body and the spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, readers will learn to harness the power of healing herbs, charged crystals, and sacred spaces as they cultivate the art of mystical self-care. Accessible projects, from crafting aromatherapy blends to creating smudge sticks, are paired with calming rituals, yoga sequences, and simple spells to bring peace, power, and magic into our hectic lives.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Witchcraft

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $18 / $23.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762467341

Meet The Author: Nikki Van De Car

Nikki Van De Car is a blogger, mother, writer, crafter, and lover of all things mystical. She is the author of Practical Magic, Magical Places, The No-Kill Garden, SereKNITy, Feng Crochet, and What to Knit When You’re Expecting, and the founder of two popular knitting blogs. Nikki lives with her family in Hawaii.

