Wellness Witch adds magic to your self-care practice, with sacred rituals, crystal spreads, aromatherapy blends, yoga sequences, and intention-setting spells.







Filled with soothing rituals, healing potions, and empowering spells, the Wellness Witch brings a touch of magic to the everyday. Tapping into ancient traditions and feminine power, this enchanting book guides readers through the practices of mystical wellness, natural beauty, and personal creativity as they develop a true intuitive connection to the life-giving forces around us.

Drawing on the transcendent power of intention, theuses tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations to forge a magical connection between the body and the spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, readers will learn to harness the power of healing herbs, charged crystals, and sacred spaces as they cultivate the art of mystical self-care. Accessible projects, from crafting aromatherapy blends to creating smudge sticks, are paired with calming rituals, yoga sequences, and simple spells to bring peace, power, and magic into our hectic lives.