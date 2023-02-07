Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Finding Your Way
Finding Your Way

Meditations, Thoughts, and Wisdom for Living an Authentic Life

by Sharon Salzberg

Description

Finding Your Wayis the newest book from the one of the most beloved and bestselling meditation teachers.  In 70 clear and inspiring entries, readers will be reminded that there are many ways to stay calm and move forward.  From choosing to simply "do the good that is in front of you," to reading a meaningful piece from an interview with a kind leader, to quotes from people Sharon admires, and reminders of how to practice meditation, Finding Your Way will show readers that they are always on the right path, because it is their own.  Each thought, whether a single quote or a short essay, is presented in a visually calm manner, with dozens of four color illustrations to enhance and inspire the experience throughout the book.  

