A Year of Gratitude Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Daily inspiration for mindful gratitude.

From A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here is a year of inspiration, wisdom, and guidance for leading a life of gratitude and positivity. Featuring Grateful Practices, like learning to savor the seasons: Make a list of opportunities and reasons to appreciate each time of year. Plus quotes: “Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow cycle of nature, is a help.”—May Sarton. And prompts to help you apply them to your own life: What has unfolded through my slowing down and being patient? Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.