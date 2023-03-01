Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
A Year of Gratitude Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Daily inspiration for mindful gratitude.
From A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here is a year of inspiration, wisdom, and guidance for leading a life of gratitude and positivity. Featuring Grateful Practices, like learning to savor the seasons: Make a list of opportunities and reasons to appreciate each time of year. Plus quotes: “Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow cycle of nature, is a help.”—May Sarton. And prompts to help you apply them to your own life: What has unfolded through my slowing down and being patient? Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
From A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here is a year of inspiration, wisdom, and guidance for leading a life of gratitude and positivity. Featuring Grateful Practices, like learning to savor the seasons: Make a list of opportunities and reasons to appreciate each time of year. Plus quotes: “Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow cycle of nature, is a help.”—May Sarton. And prompts to help you apply them to your own life: What has unfolded through my slowing down and being patient? Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use