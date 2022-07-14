Free shipping on orders $35+

You Are Strong and Worthy
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

You Are Strong and Worthy

Celebrating the Yogi in All of Us

by Harmony Willow Hansen

Regular Price $17

Regular Price $23 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $17

Regular Price $23 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 28, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523514403

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Yoga is the exercise of choice for so many because it makes you feel great in body and mind. But modern images of yoga have long featured the same kinds of bodies—white, slim, young, cis-gendered, able. Harmony Willow Hansen knows that a celebration of every kind of body brings more joy and inclusivity to all of us. She has been drawing joyful people in practice for years, creating a presence on Instagram that reaches hundreds of thousands of yoga lovers. Her figures include older people, trans people, differently-abled people, people in different body types and weights. Harmony’s art is all about bodies where anyone can find themselves and feel seen. Here are an array of positions including beginner poses, seated and low poses, lying down poses, standing poses, and partner poses, as well as prenatal and children's poses and flow. Readers will share in the ease and confidence that radiate from these yogis. An ideal gift for any yoga lover.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less