Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Real Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Real Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition

A 28-Day Program to Realize the Power of Meditation

by Sharon Salzberg

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised
Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised

Regular Price $16.95

Regular Price $22.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 24, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 24, 2019

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523510122

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

A New York Times best seller—now revised and updated with new exercises and guided meditations.

“An inviting gateway to the interior territory of profound well-being and wisdom.”—Jon Kabat-Zinn, author of Wherever You Go, There You Are

From Sharon Salzberg, a pioneer in the field of meditation and world-renowned teacher acclaimed for her down-to-earth style, Real Happiness is a complete guide to starting and maintaining a meditation practice. Beginning with the simplest breathing and sitting techniques, and based on three key skills—concentration, mindfulness, and lovingkindness—it’s a practice anyone can do and that can transform our lives by bringing us greater resiliency, creativity, peace, clarity, and balance.

This updated 10th anniversary edition includes exercises, journal prompts, and ten guided meditations available for download online and through scannable QR codes.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less