Sharon Salzberg is a pioneer in the field of meditation, a world-renowned teacher, and New York Times bestselling author. She has played a pivotal role in bringing meditation and mindfulness into mainstream American culture since 1974. Sharon is cofounder of The Insight Meditation Society in Barre, MA, and has authored 10 books, including the New York Times bestseller Real Happiness. Acclaimed for her down-to-earth and relatable teaching style, Sharon offers a secular, modern approach to Buddhist teachings, making them instantly accessible. Her writing can be found on Medium, On Being, the Maria Shriver blog, and Huffington Post. Sharon is also the host of her own podcast The Metta Hour, with 100+ episodes featuring interviews with the top leaders and voices in the meditation and mindfulness movement. Learn more at http://www.sharonsalzberg.com.

