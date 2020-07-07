Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stop Missing Your Life
How to be Deeply Present in an Un-Present World
Many of us live on autopilot, often so guarded that we don’t experience the richness that life has to offer. How can we find real happiness amid the chaos, so we don’t reach the end of our life and feel like we missed it?Read More
In Stop Missing Your Life, mindfulness teacher Cory Muscara takes us on a journey into the heart of what is required for real change, growth, and happiness. He exposes how the phrase “be present” has become little more than a platitude, imbued with the misguided message to be present just for the sake of being present, and reveals how to achieve true Presence: a quality of being that is unmistakably attractive about a person, and one that only comes when we’ve peeled back the layers of guarding that prevent us from being our full, honest, and integrated selves in the world.
Muscara shows how we build internal walls, what he describes as a “Pain Box” inhibiting us from living a deeply connected and meaningful life. He offers a four-part FACE model (Focus, Allow, Curiosity, and Embodiment) that helps chip away at those walls and builds our capacity to experience the richness of our lives Stop Missing Your Life ultimately teaches how we can find peace in the chaos and become better people for our families, our communities, and our world.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This down-to-earth, clear, and compassionate book is one of the best distillations of the benefits of mindfulness I've ever read. It will help you savor the good in your life as well as bring out the immense good that already lies within you. Stop missing the wonder, beauty, and connection in your life and read this book right now!"—Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD, professor of Psychology at Columbia University and host of The Psychology Podcast
"If you ever worry that you've become more of a 'human doing' than a human being -- STOP the madness, put down your screen and READ THIS BOOK NOW! Cory Muscara is a great new voice bringing effort, insight, and humility to his wonderful discoveries of how to live a more satisfying life."—Sarah Robb O'Hagan, executive, activist and author of Extreme YOU: Step Up, Stand Out, Kick Ass, Repeat
"If you're going to learn about presence, learn it from someone who spent six months in silence living as a monk! Cory is the real deal, and his book is packed with practical, innovative strategies to help you stop living on autopilot and find real happiness."—Larry King, host of Larry King Now
"Reading this book is like developing a new friendship. Cory's voice is so engaging, so intimate, so real that you'll forget that you haven't actually met him. He is not afraid to say that these practices will thoroughly change your life, so get ready and take the leap."—
Mirabai Bush, cofounder, Center for Contemplative Mind in Society, and coauthor of Walking Each Other Home (with Ram Dass)
"Engaging, relatable, and full of wisdom, this book will help you develop the mental fitness (and heart) to step outside your comfort zone and into your best life."—Colin O'Brady, four-time world record holder, first person to cross Antarctica solo, unsupported and unassisted
"Cory Muscara is a gifted teacher who guides readers on a journey of developing deep presence--a way of being that goes beyond the popular notion of 'just be present.' Wise, funny, and full of concrete tips, this book is like going on a retreat with a sure-footed guide."—Emily Esfahani Smith, author of The Power of Meaning