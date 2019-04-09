Cory Muscara

Cory Muscara is the founder of the Long Island Center for Mindfulness, where he utilizes his extensive professional training in Mindfulness, Positive Psychology, and Integrative Health Coaching to facilitate a client’s creation of, and movement toward, their optimal vision of health and wellbeing. Muscara completed his Integrative Health Coach training at Duke Integrative Medicine, is a 200-Hour Certified Yoga Instructor, and holds a Masters degree in Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) from the University of Pennsylvania.



