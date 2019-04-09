Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cory Muscara
Cory Muscara is the founder of the Long Island Center for Mindfulness, where he utilizes his extensive professional training in Mindfulness, Positive Psychology, and Integrative Health Coaching to facilitate a client’s creation of, and movement toward, their optimal vision of health and wellbeing. Muscara completed his Integrative Health Coach training at Duke Integrative Medicine, is a 200-Hour Certified Yoga Instructor, and holds a Masters degree in Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) from the University of Pennsylvania.Read More
By the Author
Stop Missing Your Life
What Tim Ferriss did for life design and Brene Brown did for vulnerability, Stop Missing Your Life will do for presence. In Stop Missing Your…