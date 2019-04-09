Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stop Missing Your Life
How to be Deeply Present in an Un-Present World
What Tim Ferriss did for life design and Brene Brown did for vulnerability, Stop Missing Your Life will do for presence.Read More
In Stop Missing Your Life, mindfulness instructor Cory Muscara takes readers on a journey from “being present” to embodying “presence,” helping peel back the layers that prevent us from being our full, honest, integrated selves in the world. Muscara explains that most of us are living on autopilot, often so guarded that we aren’t experiencing the potential richness that life has to offer. Stop Missing Your Life reveals:
- How we build internal walls, which Muscara refers to as a “Pain Box,” that both protect us and inhibit us from living a deeply connected and meaningful life
- A four-part FACE model (Focus, Allow, Curiosity, Embodiment) that helps chip away at the walls and find presence
- Why it’s a risk to be our true selves in the world, and why safety (which does not mean comfort) is one of the missing ingredients to finding presence
- How we can make technology a part of our mindfulness practice–meditating with our devices, and also creating parameters around when and how we use technology
