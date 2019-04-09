Stop Missing Your Life

How we build internal walls, which Muscara refers to as a “Pain Box,” that both protect us and inhibit us from living a deeply connected and meaningful life

A four-part FACE model (Focus, Allow, Curiosity, Embodiment) that helps chip away at the walls and find presence

Why it’s a risk to be our true selves in the world, and why safety (which does not mean comfort) is one of the missing ingredients to finding presence

How we can make technology a part of our mindfulness practice–meditating with our devices, and also creating parameters around when and how we use technology

In, mindfulness instructor Cory Muscara takes readers on a journey from “being present” to embodying “presence,” helping peel back the layers that prevent us from being our full, honest, integrated selves in the world. Muscara explains that most of us are living on autopilot, often so guarded that we aren’t experiencing the potential richness that life has to offer.reveals:ultimately teaches how we can create new behaviors, stop self-sabotaging our growth, and let go of the things that hold us back.