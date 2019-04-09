Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Year of No Nonsense
How a Little Less Bullsh*t Can Change Your Life
In the vein of Girl, Wash Your Face and How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t, a practical guide to acknowledging and getting rid of the nonsense and bs in your lifeRead More
Exhausted and overworked lawyer, triathlete, wife, and mom Meredith Atwood decided one morning that she’d had it. She didn’t take her kids to school. She didn’t go to work. She didn’t go to the gym. When she pulled herself out of bed hours later than she should have, she found a note from her husband next to two empty bottles of wine and a stack of unpaid bills: You need to get your sh*t together.
And that’s what Meredith began to do, starting with identifying the nonsense in her life that was holding her back: saying “yes” too much, keeping frenemies around, and more. In The Year of No Nonsense, Atwood shares what she learned, tackling struggles with work, family, and body image, and also willpower and time management. Ultimately, she’s the tough-as-nails coach /slash/ best friend who shares a practical plan for identifying and getting rid of your own nonsense in order to move forward and live an authentic, healthy life. From recognizing lies you believe about yourself and your abilities, to making a “nonsense” list and developing a “no nonsense blueprint,” this book walks you through reclaiming yourself with grit and determination, step by step.
With targeted, practical chapters to help you stop feeling stuck and get on with your life, The Year of No Nonsense is equal parts girlfriend and been-there-done-that. The best part? Like any friend, she helps you get to the other side.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Peace, happiness and freedom come from knowing what to care about -- and, most importantly, what to let go of. This important book is a testament to the idea that when we see and let go of the Nonsense in our lives we allow ourselves to step into true freedom. Meredith gives us a roadmap for peace in a Nonsense-filled world."—Annie Grace, author of This Naked Mind
"In The Year of No Nonsense, Meredith Atwood not only brings the reader along her raw and personal journey of healing, but also lights the way for the reader to come along and change his or her life as well."—Dr. Shefali Tsabary, author of The Conscious Parent and The Awakened Family
"Meredith has not only the passion to make a difference, but the ability to match."—Gary John Bishop, author of the New York Times bestseller Unf*ck Yourself
"A raw and refreshing straight shot of truth that will guide you to find where you are settling as a passenger and propel you into the pilot seat of your life."—Randy Spelling, author of Unlimiting You
"Meredith Atwood is a woman after my own heart. Her new book cuts to the chase and shows us how to cut out the bullshit in life -- starting with ourselves."—Lauren Zander, celebrity life coach, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Handel Group, creator of Inner.U, and author of Maybe It's You (2017)
"In The Year of No Nonsense, Meredith Atwood gets real, raw and honest and shares hard-won insights and advice guaranteed to help everyone begin dealing with -- and doing away with -- the Nonsense in their own lives."—Joyce Shulman, CEO Macaroni Kid and 99 Walks
"Meredith Atwood does a fantastic job of calling us out by her own example so we can begin to identify the easy steps to get to the root of our own excuses -- these excuses that are holding us back from achieving the health and well-being we all deserve."—Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert, IFMCP, DC and author of The Inflammation Spectrum
"The Year of No Nonsense is going to help a lot of people achieve greater success in sports and life by being a little more real with themselves, not only because it's chockfull of good advice but also because Meredith Atwood walks the talk, being ruthlessly, hilariously, and movingly real with herself throughout the book."—Matt Fitzgerald, author of Life is a Marathon