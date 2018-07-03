Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Meredith Atwood
Meredith Atwood is a recovering attorney, wife, mother of two, four-time IRONMAN triathlete who had never run a mile in her life until she tackled the sport of triathlon. In 2010 she started writing and created her Swim Bike Mom blog. Over 2.5 million words later, she has built a cult following of women (and men) who desired a change in their lives–but not at the expense of their health, family or sanity.Read More
By the Author
The Year of No Nonsense
In the vein of Girl, Wash Your Face and How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t, a practical guide to acknowledging and getting rid of the…
Triathlon for the Every Woman
You Are a Badass for aspiring triathletes: a practical and inspiring guide to getting off the couch and on the trail to race your first…