Triathlon for the Every Woman
You Can Be a Triathlete. Yes. You.
When Meredith Atwood first shared her journey from tired, overworked wife and mom to successful triathlete, her story resonated with women everywhere, online at her SwimBikeMom blog and in the first edition of Triathlon for the Every Woman. Now with her own IRONMAN finishes, experience, and triathlon coaching expertise, Meredith is back with even more wisdom. In this fully revised edition, Atwood not only shares how she went from the couch to an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in just over a year, but also shares the latest expertise from coaches, nutritionists, and athletes on each component of the triathlon: swimming, biking, and running. With compact training plans, the most current nutrition advice, updated resources, and the latest information on long-distance racing, this new edition has all you need to make your triathlon goals a reality.
Praise
"This is a terrific and informative book that will have me shouting 'You Are An IRONMAN' at you before you know it."
—Mike Reilly, The Voice of IRONMAN
"A comprehensive practical guide to get you from the couch to the finish line, no matter what your age, your background, or your ability. This book will help you change 'I can't' into 'I can' and give you the tools, advice, and inspiration for how to do it. With this book, you will realize that your life truly has NO LIMITS!"
—Chrissie Wellington, Ironman World Champion, author of A Life Without Limits and To the Finish Line
"Meredith answers questions you're either too afraid to ask or didn't know you needed to ask. Her must-have manual will empower you to dream big, smash your training goals, and race to a new understanding of yourself. She's the girlfriend every woman needs -- #girlboss that will support you on your triathlon journey while making you belly laugh along the way."
—Julia Beeson Polloreno, former Editor-in-Chief of Triathlete magazine and Women For Tri founding board member