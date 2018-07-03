Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Triathlon for the Every Woman

Triathlon for the Every Woman

You Can Be a Triathlete. Yes. You.

by

You Are a Badass for aspiring triathletes: a practical and inspiring guide to getting off the couch and on the trail to race your first — or 50th — triathlon

When Meredith Atwood first shared her journey from tired, overworked wife and mom to successful triathlete, her story resonated with women everywhere, online at her SwimBikeMom blog and in the first edition of Triathlon for the Every Woman. Now with her own IRONMAN finishes, experience, and triathlon coaching expertise, Meredith is back with even more wisdom. In this fully revised edition, Atwood not only shares how she went from the couch to an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in just over a year, but also shares the latest expertise from coaches, nutritionists, and athletes on each component of the triathlon: swimming, biking, and running. With compact training plans, the most current nutrition advice, updated resources, and the latest information on long-distance racing, this new edition has all you need to make your triathlon goals a reality.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Triathlon

On Sale: March 12th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780738285443

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Meet The Author: Meredith Atwood

Meredith Atwood is a recovering attorney, wife, mother of two, four-time IRONMAN triathlete who had never run a mile in her life until she tackled the sport of triathlon. In 2010 she started writing and created her Swim Bike Mom blog. Over 2.5 million words later, she has built a cult following of women (and men) who desired a change in their lives–but not at the expense of their health, family or sanity.

Discover More

Reader Reviews