Yvonne Orji is perhaps best known for her knockout performance as Issa Rae's best friend, Molly, in the hit HBO comedy series, Insecure, currently in its fourth season. The show follows the friendship of two modern-day black women and all of their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations.

Lately, Orji has been proudly sharing the Nigerian-American perspective on all things millennial through her podcast, Jesus and Jollof. Outside of her creative work, she is dedicated to charitable efforts and currently lends her time and voice as a R(ED) Ambassador, a Literacy Champion for Jumpstart and working with JetBlue for Good. Orji currently resides in Los Angeles.