Scout Bassett started playing sports at a young age as a way to assimilate into American culture. She tried basketball, softball, golf, and tennis before competitively racing in track & field. She is now an American sprinter and long jumper, holding seven national championships. In 2016 she represented the United States at the Paralympic Games Rio, and in 2017 she was a medalist at the World Championships. In addition to her career as a professional athlete, Scout is an ambassador for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, was a guest star on Project Runway, and has appeared in numerous campaigns for brands like Nike, Always, Procter & Gamble, Bridgestone Tires, SKIMS, and more.