Scout Bassett
Scout Bassett started playing sports at a young age as a way to assimilate into American culture. She tried basketball, softball, golf, and tennis before competitively racing in track & field. She is now an American sprinter and long jumper, holding seven national championships. In 2016 she represented the United States at the Paralympic Games Rio, and in 2017 she was a medalist at the World Championships. In addition to her career as a professional athlete, Scout is an ambassador for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, was a guest star on Project Runway, and has appeared in numerous campaigns for brands like Nike, Always, Procter & Gamble, Bridgestone Tires, SKIMS, and more.
By the Author
Lucky Girl
Sprinter, long jumper, and Paralympian Scout Bassett shares the lessons she’s learned battling the toughest challenges facing young women today. As an infant in…