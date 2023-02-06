Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Lessons on Overcoming Odds & Building a Limitless Future
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Sprinter, long jumper, and Paralympian Scout Bassett shares the lessons she’s learned battling the toughest challenges facing young women today.
As an infant in China, Scout Bassett was the victim of a fire, causing her to lose her right leg. She spent the next seven years in an orphanage, before being adopted and whisked away to the United States, where she felt foreign in every way.
Though she defied the odds and became a gold medalist and world-record holder, Scout fought against adversity her entire life—and mostly off the track. As a disabled person, a minority, and a woman in America, she’s struggled in a culture that can make anyone—no matter who you are—feel like an outsider, an other.
In Lucky Girl Scout shares ten lessons she’s learned to help readers overcome some of the most difficult challenges in life today. With vulnerability, humor, and warmth, she addresses issues of identity, loneliness, image, purpose, and high expectations, among others, and offers advice for how to face them.
Scout began her journey to embrace who she is—past and all—by never forgetting where she comes from or who she is. With this guidebook on adversity and life, learn how to make peace with your past, own your identity, and create your own luck.
