I have my tribe to thank for Brighter by the Day. For seven months during the pandemic shutdown, I broadcast Good Morning America from a makeshift studio in my basement. Like a lot of folks, and maybe like you, I found myself craving connection. So each morning on social media, I read a short inspirational passage from a devotional and finished with a prayer. My tribe chimed in. “Wow, so it isn’t just me feeling this way,” many wrote in the comments section. Or: “This just speaks to me. How’d you know what was on my mind?” I didn’t, but the Universe did. And truth is, I needed those pick-me-ups as much as those who heard them. Whether the topic was grace or contentment, compassion or resilience, I loved the reassurance that, in spite of the circumstances, brighter times were ahead.

Those social media posts started in my kitchen, with my longtime girlfriend, Amber, working the camera and our dog, Lil’ Man Lukas, barking his amens. When I eventually returned to the studio, my tribe spoke up again. “Please don’t stop the morning messages!” some wrote. So I began posting from my dressing room, often including my glam fam, the crew that works its magic to get me ready for the show. The boards lit up. “Where can I read your messages?” many asked. They’d come to rely on the a.m. boosts as much as I had and wanted them in written form. That is what inspired this book.

“My future starts when I wake up every morning,”1 jazz great Miles Davis has been quoted as saying.

That’s how I feel when my lids slide open—not on all days, but most. By nature, I look for the good in things, yet I’m no Pollyanna. I’m not walking around handing out lollipops, singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” I recognize that life can be difficult, that we all go through times when we feel defeated.

Yet here’s what I believe: Optimism is a muscle that grows stronger with use. Think about it. If you’re an athlete who wants to improve your performance, you train. You do your planks and push-ups. Back when I played basketball, I’d get in the gym and shoot a hundred baskets. It’s not by chance that we get better, faster, more fit. It happens because we do the work. We condition ourselves. The same is true with optimism. Embracing the bright side is a choice. One setback and situation at a time, we intentionally shift our viewpoint. Then when life throws us obstacles—and it will—optimism is our default. It’s a habit we’ve formed over years.

Now, I can hear some of you saying, “Robin, this’ll never work for me. I’m a pessimist.” A handful of folks around me feel exactly that way. Believe me, I’m not here to tell you how to act, nor am I up on some holier-than-thou perch. I don’t have all the answers, or even most of them, but hear me out. Not everyone naturally sees silver linings, but we can challenge ourselves to spot them. Many don’t tend toward a sunny-side-up perspective, yet we can each use a dose of strength and hope. And that is, in a nutshell, how I define optimism—as hope. It’s believing that no matter how high the hurdle, we’ll find a way over it. It’s trusting our own tenacity in the face of hardship. It’s having the courage to dream and the passion to pursue our goals. And through it all, it’s holding tight to the belief that no matter how bleak things get, nature’s lights will come on tomorrow.

Brighter by the Day, I hope, will be your fresh start, a little light after a mighty tough season in our world. The last couple of years have been challenging for sure, a period unlike any we’ve ever experienced. We’ve made it through by lifting one another up, by realizing we’re all in it together. What you’ll find in these pages is more of that sharing, a conversation meant to remind us of what we already know—simple as that. As you read, imagine the two of us on a porch, swapping our best stories over kombucha, no sanctimony allowed.

I’ve organized the book into three parts, starting with “The Joy Mindset.” In other words, how do you create a happy headspace? Stay with me. In “Positive On Purpose,” we move our take on optimism—faith, bravery, fortitude, and boundless confidence—from principle to practice. And last, “Stronger Than You Know” is both a nod to our capacity—we’re far more powerful than we may realize—and a way to make optimism a long-term lifestyle.

That said, this framework is just a guide. Skip around if you’d like. Flip to the chapters you think will resonate, and take what works, leave what doesn’t. I see this as a volume you might pick up in the mornings, or before you rest your head on your pillow at night. Or maybe you’ll page through it when you’re looking for a lift, when you need a word of encouragement. My only prayer is that after you close it, you feel more connected and less alone. That’s what I believe we all want.

When it comes to recharging my own batteries, Key West is my happy place. Just thinking about my safe haven is enough to lower my shoulders and lift my mood. When Amber and I arrive there for a weekend, we do a ceremonial drive down Duval Street, the town’s main drag, and then we stop at a gas station for Dion’s fried chicken before heading to the house. There’s no agenda beyond that. We settle in, read, or sit out back by the pool, and mostly do nothing (except plan which of our favorite restaurants in town we’ll go to next). The following morning, we’re up early for the highlight of our stay, the island’s spectacular sunrise. It never disappoints.

Word has gotten around about the magical daybreaks there. A group of locals who call themselves the Sunrisers gather daily on the pier to witness the splendor. A half hour before dawn, we hop on our rickety bikes, load Lil’ Man Lukas in a front basket, and screech over to our favorite Cuban coffee spot. Moments later, we’re out on the landing, chatting with neighbors as our dogs greet. But once those rays peek over the horizon, a hush descends. In stillness, we gaze out at the skyline, marveling at the miracle before us, soaking in the moment. My heart fills with gratitude for the chance to begin again.

Of the many dawns I’ve experienced on Key West, no two have ever been the same. On cloudy mornings, the golden rays streak through and paint the sky gold. Other times, the heavens are clear blue, reflecting the waters below. And always, there’s that wondrous moment when light pushes away all darkness, when all remnants of night are dispelled. As I leave the pier, in awe once again of God’s handiwork, I exhale and think, I wonder how life will surprise me today. That’s not only my favorite line of lyrics from a song I once wrote with India.Arie. It’s also how I approach each fresh round of sun. What will be different this time? What will I learn? In what new ways will I be stretched? However my day or yours unfolds, the gift is just having another. Let’s cherish it.

