Brighter by the Day
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Brighter by the Day

Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams

by

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538710166

USD: $26  /  CAD: $32

ON SALE: March 29th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

PAGE COUNT: 320

Select a format:

Hardcover Large Print
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
In the vein of I Really Needed This Today by Hoda Kotb, a book of inspirational quotes, prayers, and stories collected by the beloved host of Good Morning America and New York Times bestselling author Robin Roberts to infuse readers’ daily lives with positivity and encouragement.

Over the last 16 years as the esteemed anchor of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts has helped millions of people across the country greet each new morning, gracing our screens with heart and humility. She has sought to bring a bit of positivity into each day, even in the most trying of times. Now, she shares with readers the inspirational stories, quotes, and memories that have helped her find the good in the world and usher in light—even on the darkest days.
 
With words of encouragement found in history, prayers, conversations with loved ones, literature, psalms, and speeches that reach out across the national divide, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same. With a deeply personal touch, she explains why these passages have had a profound impact on her and how we can shift our mindsets and give ourselves permission to let our best intentions take root and be true.
 
Full of wisdom and insight and beautifully designed, this collection of carefully curated quotes will be a breath of fresh air for daily reflection.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews