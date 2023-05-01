Go to Hachette Book Group home
Bigger, Better, Bolder
Live the Life You Want, Not the Life You Get
I know what it takes to get what you want in life. It’s a habit anyone can learn, a skill you can develop, a gift you don’t need to be born with. The more experience you get, the more confident you’ll be. Even when you fail, you’ll feel stronger with each try you make. At work, at home, wherever your life unfolds—be bold. Take action. Ask for the right things. Chase what you want instead of taking what you can get. What do you want most in life, and why don’t you have it?
Think about the things that give your life depth, focus, and meaning: deeply satisfying relationships with plenty of give and take, physical health and emotional wellbeing, passion projects, self-esteem, and self-respect. Bold people have these things. Bold people recognize what’s holding them back—and it's almost always a fear of failure. They train to overcome their fears, they embrace the 10% Target, and they create everyday, life-long habits to get what they want.
Bigger, Better, Bolder brings readers one step closer to boldness, one chapter at a time. With practical takeaways and action steps—bite-sized Bold Moves—and real-life case studies of boldness in action, Jennifer Cohen teaches you how to get what you want.
- “Strategic boldness yields a high form of power—through it we literally can create our own circumstances. Consider Jennifer Cohen’s new book as the ultimate practical manual for realizing and maximizing such power.” —Robert Greene, seven-time New York Times bestselling author of The 48 Laws of Power and The Laws of Human Nature
- “I’ve always cited boldness as the key component for my success in comedy, but it wasn’t until Jen’s book that I realized it wasn’t something I was just born with . . . it was something that I cultivated. If I can do it, you can too. And Jen will teach you how."—Nikki Glaser, comedian and TV personality
- “There are eight billion people on this planet . . . if you want to stand out you can’t afford to not be BOLD. Jennifer Cohen has outlined a formula that anyone can apply to live a life that’s BIG and BOLD.”—Joe DeSena, founder and CEO of Spartan
- “This is a masterpiece. In a world where there is so much emphasis on ‘how to,’ it’s about time someone wrote a book focusing on one of the most important elements to success . . . being BOLD. Without it, your chances for success finish. With it . . . you can flourish. Jen nailed it in this book!”—Jesse Itzler, entrepreneur, author, endurance athlete, and an owner of the Atlanta Hawks
- “There is no one I know in this universe who can teach you how to go after what you want more than Jennifer Cohen. If you want practical and actionable steps that actually work, then hands down this is the book for you!”—Emily Morse, author and podcast host of Sex with Emily
