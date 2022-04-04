Jennifer Cohen

Jennifer Cohen is the author of three books in the fitness and wellness space, with a world-famous clientele that has included Hollywood celebrities, Olympic athletes, blockbuster recording artists and others; a trend-spotting entrepreneur who has sold companies for millions of dollars; an experienced media personality with appearances on major network shows, bylines in top publications, and a growing social media presence; a sought-after brand strategist and influencer; host of a top-rated podcast she created with more than 3 million downloads and counting; and an in-demand motivational speaker for a range of companies as well as business schools, with a TEDx talk that has more than 2 million views on YouTube, and another 2 million-plus on the TED website. She lives in Los Angeles.