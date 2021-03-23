Marisa Renee Lee

Marisa Renee Lee is a called upon expert in coping with grief. In 2008 after a courageous battle, she lost her mother to cancer. This loss transformed her life and led her to question what grief really is and what healing truly requires. She is now a rabble-rouser of social healing; a former appointee in the Obama White House and managing director of My Brother's Keeper Alliance; co-founder of the digital platform Supportal; and founder of The Pink Agenda, a national organization dedicated to raising money for breast cancer care, research, and awareness. She is a regular contributor to Glamour, Vogue, MSNBC, and CNN. She is a graduate of Harvard. She lives with her beloved husband Matt and dog Sadie.