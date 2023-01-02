Jill, PhD Stoddard, PhD

Dr. Jill Stoddard, PhD, has been a practicing mental health provider for over 20 years and currently owns and operates an outpatient clinic that provides evidence-based treatment [i.e., Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)] for adults and children with anxiety and related problems. She is a mutli-award-winning teacher, peer-reviewed ACT trainer, and TEDx speaker. Dr. Stoddard is the author of two books, The Big Book of ACT Metaphors: A Practitioner’s Guide to Experiential Exercises and Metaphors in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and Be Mighty: A Woman’s Guide to Liberation from Anxiety, Worry, and Stress Using Mindfulness and Acceptance. Her writing has also appeared in Psychology Today, Mindful Return, The Good Men Project, Scary Mommy, and Thrive Global, and she has been quoted as an expert source in the Washington Post, Greater Good Magazine, Behavioral Scientist, Fatherly, Psych Central, and more. Dr. Stoddard is the co-host of a popular psychology podcast (with over 1.5 million downloads), Psychologists Off The Clock and has been interviewed about imposter syndrome, anxiety, and more on many large podcasts, including The Art of Charm, Not Another Anxiety Show, What Fresh Hell, and Mental Illness Happy Hour. Dr. Stoddard earned her PhD from Boston University where she trained at the highly regarded Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders under the mentorship of world-renowned psychologists, Dr. David Barlow and Dr. Stefan Hofmann. She lives with her husband, two kids, and French Bulldog in Carlsbad, CA.