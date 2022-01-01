Tell Us Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation
Do you like ice cream? (of course you do – who doesn’t?)
And do you like books? (of course you do – why else are you reading this?)
It’s summertime, and there are few things more important to summer than a good book and a big scoop of ice cream (or other frozen treat, dairy or nondairy). So, we proudly present our ice cream and books personality quiz!
Vanilla
Vanilla is a classic; simple and understated, and yet pairs well with all sorts of toppings – chocolate sauce, caramel, fruit, nuts, or rainbow sprinkles (or all of the above). If vanilla appeals to you, your reading tastes might be many and varied. Some good-quality literary fiction is just what you need.
Honor
Thrity Umrigar
THE JANUARY 2022 REESE'S BOOK CLUB PICK
“In the way A Thousand Splendid Suns told of Afghanistan’s women, Thrity Umrigar tells a story of India with the intimacy of one who knows the many facets of a land both modern and ancient, awash in contradictions.” —Lisa Wingate, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Before We Were Yours
Chocolate
Chocolate is another classic, just a little more intense. Chocolate runs the gamut from the sweet milk chocolate kind to the rich dark chocolate gelato you might find at a specialty ice cream shop. And in the same way, mysteries run the gamut from fun cozies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers.
Metropolis
B. A. Shapiro
The New York Times bestselling author of The Art Forger delivers a spellbinding and moving novel about what we hang on to, what we might need to let go, and how unexpected events can lead us to deeper truths.
Strawberry
Pretty in pink, strawberry is the third member of the classic flavor trifecta. This flavor works equally well eaten with a spoon and cup while you’re sitting in the garden or slurped from a waffle cone as you’re strolling along the boardwalk. So, for strawberry, we suggest some beachy reads.
Coffee
This is a flavor for when you want to relax, but at the same time, learn something new and interesting. History, biographies, and science would pair very well with coffee.
Cookie Dough
Cookie dough is a favorite with big kids, little kids, and the grownups who are still kids at heart. If cookie dough is for you, we recommend some books that the whole family can read aloud together.
The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest
William Ritter
The third adventure in the beloved fantasy series full of folklore and mayhem, from the creator of Jackaby.
The Jumbie God's Revenge
Tracey Baptiste
The scariest and most heart-pounding installment of the highly praised and popular Jumbies series!
Cookies and Cream
Like cookie dough, cookies and cream is a popular flavor with kids and adults alike. A little more intense than cookie dough, this flavor would pair well with a good YA novel (which is also popular with kids and adults alike).
Furia
Yamile Saied Méndez
A REESE WITHERSPOON x HELLO SUNSHINE BOOK CLUB YA PICK
Recipient of the 2021 Pura Belpré Young Adult Author Medal
Hit Count
Chris Lynch
“I hit him so hard, the clash of helmets and pads sounded like a gunshot across the field. I crushed him with the hit, held on to him and crushed him again when I slammed him into the ground . . . I had arrived.”
Butter Pecan
If you’re into butter pecan, you might be into “old-fashioned, homey” sorts of books, maybe with a touch of romance. You can imagine yourself eating this in a vintage ice cream parlor. And as you’re eating, you watch as the world-weary young person at the next table has an unexpected encounter that will help them start life all over again…
Sorbet
You’ve got high standards both in books and in frozen desserts. You want a hit of cold, crisp fruit flavor. Your tastes in books may want to take you someplace new and amazing. Books about travel, exploring, and visiting new places — or seeing familiar places in an entirely new light — may be just the thing for you.
Mint Chocolate Chip
If you like mint chocolate chip, that suggests a craving for adventure and a longing to explore new places. You love the zip of the mint and the crunch of the chocolate chips amid the snowy white (or pale green) of the ice cream. May we suggest some science fiction titles to boldly go with this flavor?
Pistachio
Bright green and dotted with toothsome little bits of nut in every spoonful, pistachio is a flavor that draws you in and enchants. These fantasy novels will draw you in as well.
Rocky Road
Nothing says drama like Rocky Road, with chunks of chocolate, nuts, and marshmallows in every bite. True crime, stories of backstabbing and gossip, and “you won’t believe this really happened” history books would rock out with Rocky Road.
The True Crime File
Workman Publishing; Kim Daly (Compiled by)
It’s a total crime wave: A mini encyclopedia of true crime, packed with stories of killers, cons, survivors, forensics and more!
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
Dean Jobb
“A tour de force of storytelling.” —Louise Penny, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Chief Inspector Gamache series
“Jobb’s excellent storytelling makes the book a pleasure to read.” —The New York Times Book Review
We would like to point out that this is a purely unscientific, just-for-fun quiz. Your taste buds may, for example, prefer vanilla but your reading tastes may be more reflective of Rocky Road (or vice-versa). So you may choose to take our advice with a grain of salt(ed caramel) if you so wish (or you can mix and match all these different books and build yourself a party-sized literary sundae, which would be even better).
