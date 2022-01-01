Orders over $45 ship FREE

Tell Us Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation

by Erin Roll

Do you like ice cream? (of course you do – who doesn’t?)

And do you like books? (of course you do – why else are you reading this?)

It’s summertime, and there are few things more important to summer than a good book and a big scoop of ice cream (or other frozen treat, dairy or nondairy). So, we proudly present our ice cream and books personality quiz!

 

Vanilla

Vanilla is a classic; simple and understated, and yet pairs well with all sorts of toppings – chocolate sauce, caramel, fruit, nuts, or rainbow sprinkles (or all of the above). If vanilla appeals to you, your reading tastes might be many and varied. Some good-quality literary fiction is just what you need.

 

The Last Hours in Paris

The Last Hours in Paris

by Ruth Druart

Honor

Honor

Thrity Umrigar

THE JANUARY 2022 REESE'S BOOK CLUB PICK

“In the way A Thousand Splendid Suns told of Afghanistan’s women, Thrity Umrigar tells a story of India with the intimacy of one who knows the many facets of a land both modern and ancient, awash in contradictions.” —Lisa Wingate, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Before We Were Yours 

Hardcover
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu

The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu

by Tom Lin

These Impossible Things

These Impossible Things

by Salma El-Wardany

An Olive Grove in Ends

An Olive Grove in Ends

by Moses McKenzie

Chocolate

Chocolate is another classic, just a little more intense. Chocolate runs the gamut from the sweet milk chocolate kind to the rich dark chocolate gelato you might find at a specialty ice cream shop. And in the same way, mysteries run the gamut from fun cozies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

 

If Looks Could Kill

If Looks Could Kill

by Kate White

Death of an Honest Man

Death of an Honest Man

by M. C. Beaton

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra

by Vaseem Khan

Metropolis

Metropolis

B. A. Shapiro

The New York Times bestselling author of The Art Forger delivers a spellbinding and moving novel about what we hang on to, what we might need to let go, and how unexpected events can lead us to deeper truths.

Hardcover
The Island

The Island

by Adrian McKinty

Strawberry

Pretty in pink, strawberry is the third member of the classic flavor trifecta. This flavor works equally well eaten with a spoon and cup while you’re sitting in the garden or slurped from a waffle cone as you’re strolling along the boardwalk. So, for strawberry, we suggest some beachy reads.

 

The Hotel Nantucket

The Hotel Nantucket

by Elin Hilderbrand

The Florence Legacy

The Florence Legacy

by Lauraine Snelling

The View Was Exhausting

The View Was Exhausting

by Mikaella Clements

by Onjuli Datta

Blame It on the Brontes

Blame It on the Brontes

by Annie Sereno

Love & Other Disasters

Love & Other Disasters

by Anita Kelly

Coffee

This is a flavor for when you want to relax, but at the same time, learn something new and interesting. History, biographies, and science would pair very well with coffee.

 

Agent Josephine

Agent Josephine

by Damien Lewis

The School that Escaped the Nazis

The School that Escaped the Nazis

by Deborah Cadbury

100 Animals That Can F*cking End You

100 Animals That Can F*cking End You

by Mamadou Ndiaye

How the Mind Changed

How the Mind Changed

by Joseph Jebelli

Battle for the Big Top

Battle for the Big Top

by Les Standiford

Cookie Dough

Cookie dough is a favorite with big kids, little kids, and the grownups who are still kids at heart. If cookie dough is for you, we recommend some books that the whole family can read aloud together.

 

The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest

The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest

William Ritter

The third adventure in the beloved fantasy series full of folklore and mayhem, from the creator of Jackaby.

Trade Paperback
Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds

by Samira Ahmed

The Truth According to Blue

The Truth According to Blue

by Eve Yohalem

The Jumbie God's Revenge

The Jumbie God's Revenge

Tracey Baptiste

The scariest and most heart-pounding installment of the highly praised and popular Jumbies series!

Trade Paperback
J.R. Silver Writes Her World

J.R. Silver Writes Her World

by Melissa Dassori

Cookies and Cream

Like cookie dough, cookies and cream is a popular flavor with kids and adults alike. A little more intense than cookie dough, this flavor would pair well with a good YA novel (which is also popular with kids and adults alike).

 

It's All in How You Fall

It's All in How You Fall

by Sarah Henning

The Edge of Anything

The Edge of Anything

by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Furia

Furia

Yamile Saied Méndez

A REESE WITHERSPOON x HELLO SUNSHINE BOOK CLUB YA PICK
Recipient of the 2021 Pura Belpré Young Adult Author Medal

Trade Paperback
Hit Count

Hit Count

Chris Lynch

“I hit him so hard, the clash of helmets and pads sounded like a gunshot across the field. I crushed him with the hit, held on to him and crushed him again when I slammed him into the ground . . . I had arrived.”

Trade Paperback
An Arrow to the Moon

An Arrow to the Moon

by Emily X.R. Pan

Butter Pecan

If you’re into butter pecan, you might be into “old-fashioned, homey” sorts of books, maybe with a touch of romance. You can imagine yourself eating this in a vintage ice cream parlor. And as you’re eating, you watch as the world-weary young person at the next table has an unexpected encounter that will help them start life all over again…

 

The True Love Bookshop

The True Love Bookshop

by Annie Rains

The Beachside Bed and Breakfast

The Beachside Bed and Breakfast

by Hope Ramsay

The Inn on Mirror Lake

The Inn on Mirror Lake

by Debbie Mason

The House on Firefly Beach

The House on Firefly Beach

by Jenny Hale

Summer on Blackberry Beach

Summer on Blackberry Beach

by Belle Calhoune

Sorbet

You’ve got high standards both in books and in frozen desserts. You want a hit of cold, crisp fruit flavor. Your tastes in books may want to take you someplace new and amazing. Books about travel, exploring, and visiting new places — or seeing familiar places in an entirely new light — may be just the thing for you.

 

Wanderlust

Wanderlust

by Moon Travel Guides

The Sun Is a Compass

The Sun Is a Compass

by Caroline Van Hemert

Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail

Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail

by Deborah D. Douglas

Art Hiding in New York

Art Hiding in New York

by Lori Zimmer

by Maria Krasinski

Wanderlust Road Trips

Wanderlust Road Trips

by Moon Travel Guides

Mint Chocolate Chip

If you like mint chocolate chip, that suggests a craving for adventure and a longing to explore new places. You love the zip of the mint and the crunch of the chocolate chips amid the snowy white (or pale green) of the ice cream. May we suggest some science fiction titles to boldly go with this flavor?

 

Eyes of the Void

Eyes of the Void

by Adrian Tchaikovsky

The Body Scout

The Body Scout

by Lincoln Michel

Velocity Weapon

Velocity Weapon

by Megan E. O’Keefe

A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe

A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe

by Alex White

Fortuna

Fortuna

by Kristyn Merbeth

Pistachio

Bright green and dotted with toothsome little bits of nut in every spoonful, pistachio is a flavor that draws you in and enchants. These fantasy novels will draw you in as well.

 

The Drowned Woods

The Drowned Woods

by Emily Lloyd-Jones

The Stardust Thief

The Stardust Thief

by Chelsea Abdullah

The Ballad of Perilous Graves

The Ballad of Perilous Graves

by Alex Jennings

The Monsters We Defy

The Monsters We Defy

by Leslye Penelope

The Oleander Sword

The Oleander Sword

by Tasha Suri

Rocky Road

Nothing says drama like Rocky Road, with chunks of chocolate, nuts, and marshmallows in every bite. True crime, stories of backstabbing and gossip, and “you won’t believe this really happened” history books would rock out with Rocky Road.

 

The Icepick Surgeon

The Icepick Surgeon

by Sam Kean

The True Crime File

The True Crime File

Workman Publishing; Kim Daly (Compiled by)

It’s a total crime wave: A mini encyclopedia of true crime, packed with stories of killers, cons, survivors, forensics and more!

Trade Paperback

 

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream

Dean Jobb

“A tour de force of storytelling.” —Louise Penny, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Chief Inspector Gamache series

“Jobb’s excellent storytelling makes the book a pleasure to read.” —The New York Times Book Review

Trade Paperback
The Mammoth Book of Hollywood Scandals

The Mammoth Book of Hollywood Scandals

Edited by Michelle Morgan

Guilty Admissions

Guilty Admissions

by Nicole LaPorte

We would like to point out that this is a purely unscientific, just-for-fun quiz. Your taste buds may, for example, prefer vanilla but your reading tastes may be more reflective of Rocky Road (or vice-versa). So you may choose to take our advice with a grain of salt(ed caramel) if you so wish (or you can mix and match all these different books and build yourself a party-sized literary sundae, which would be even better).

Erin Roll is a freelance writer, editor, and proofreader. Her favorite genres to read are mystery, science fiction, and fantasy, and her TBR pile is likely to be visible on Google Maps. Before becoming an editor, Erin worked as a journalist and photographer, and she has won far too many awards from the New Jersey Press Association. Erin lives at the top floor of a haunted house in Montclair, NJ. She enjoys reading (of course), writing, hiking, kayaking, music, and video games.