Tell Us Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation

Do you like ice cream? (of course you do – who doesn’t?)

And do you like books? (of course you do – why else are you reading this?)

It’s summertime, and there are few things more important to summer than a good book and a big scoop of ice cream (or other frozen treat, dairy or nondairy). So, we proudly present our ice cream and books personality quiz!

Vanilla

Vanilla is a classic; simple and understated, and yet pairs well with all sorts of toppings – chocolate sauce, caramel, fruit, nuts, or rainbow sprinkles (or all of the above). If vanilla appeals to you, your reading tastes might be many and varied. Some good-quality literary fiction is just what you need.

Honor THE JANUARY 2022 REESE'S BOOK CLUB PICK



“In the way A Thousand Splendid Suns told of Afghanistan’s women, Thrity Umrigar tells a story of India with the intimacy of one who knows the many facets of a land both modern and ancient, awash in contradictions.” —Lisa Wingate, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Before We Were Yours Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Chocolate

Chocolate is another classic, just a little more intense. Chocolate runs the gamut from the sweet milk chocolate kind to the rich dark chocolate gelato you might find at a specialty ice cream shop. And in the same way, mysteries run the gamut from fun cozies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

Metropolis The New York Times bestselling author of The Art Forger delivers a spellbinding and moving novel about what we hang on to, what we might need to let go, and how unexpected events can lead us to deeper truths. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Strawberry

Pretty in pink, strawberry is the third member of the classic flavor trifecta. This flavor works equally well eaten with a spoon and cup while you’re sitting in the garden or slurped from a waffle cone as you’re strolling along the boardwalk. So, for strawberry, we suggest some beachy reads.

Coffee

This is a flavor for when you want to relax, but at the same time, learn something new and interesting. History, biographies, and science would pair very well with coffee.

Cookie Dough

Cookie dough is a favorite with big kids, little kids, and the grownups who are still kids at heart. If cookie dough is for you, we recommend some books that the whole family can read aloud together.

Cookies and Cream

Like cookie dough, cookies and cream is a popular flavor with kids and adults alike. A little more intense than cookie dough, this flavor would pair well with a good YA novel (which is also popular with kids and adults alike).

Hit Count “I hit him so hard, the clash of helmets and pads sounded like a gunshot across the field. I crushed him with the hit, held on to him and crushed him again when I slammed him into the ground . . . I had arrived.” Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Butter Pecan

If you’re into butter pecan, you might be into “old-fashioned, homey” sorts of books, maybe with a touch of romance. You can imagine yourself eating this in a vintage ice cream parlor. And as you’re eating, you watch as the world-weary young person at the next table has an unexpected encounter that will help them start life all over again…

Sorbet

You’ve got high standards both in books and in frozen desserts. You want a hit of cold, crisp fruit flavor. Your tastes in books may want to take you someplace new and amazing. Books about travel, exploring, and visiting new places — or seeing familiar places in an entirely new light — may be just the thing for you.

Mint Chocolate Chip

If you like mint chocolate chip, that suggests a craving for adventure and a longing to explore new places. You love the zip of the mint and the crunch of the chocolate chips amid the snowy white (or pale green) of the ice cream. May we suggest some science fiction titles to boldly go with this flavor?

Pistachio

Bright green and dotted with toothsome little bits of nut in every spoonful, pistachio is a flavor that draws you in and enchants. These fantasy novels will draw you in as well.

Rocky Road

Nothing says drama like Rocky Road, with chunks of chocolate, nuts, and marshmallows in every bite. True crime, stories of backstabbing and gossip, and “you won’t believe this really happened” history books would rock out with Rocky Road.

We would like to point out that this is a purely unscientific, just-for-fun quiz. Your taste buds may, for example, prefer vanilla but your reading tastes may be more reflective of Rocky Road (or vice-versa). So you may choose to take our advice with a grain of salt(ed caramel) if you so wish (or you can mix and match all these different books and build yourself a party-sized literary sundae, which would be even better).

Erin Roll is a freelance writer, editor, and proofreader. Her favorite genres to read are mystery, science fiction, and fantasy, and her TBR pile is likely to be visible on Google Maps. Before becoming an editor, Erin worked as a journalist and photographer, and she has won far too many awards from the New Jersey Press Association. Erin lives at the top floor of a haunted house in Montclair, NJ. She enjoys reading (of course), writing, hiking, kayaking, music, and video games.