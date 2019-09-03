Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eve Yohalem
After training as an opera singer, Eve Yohalem moved into the literary world first as an editorial assistant, then as the publisher of a website, then as an author of two books for young readers. She lives in New York with her husband, their two children, and pets.Read More
The Truth According to Blue
A heartfelt middle grade adventure about one girl's search for sunken treasure, friendship, and her place in the world. Thirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the…