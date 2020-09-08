The Truth According to Blue

A heartfelt middle-grade adventure about one girl’s search for sunken treasure, friendship, and her place in the world.
Thirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the hunt for a legendary ship of gold, lost centuries ago when her ancestors sailed to New York. Blue knows her overprotective parents won’t approve of her mission to find their family’s long-lost fortune, so she keeps it a secret from everyone except her constant companion, Otis, an 80-pound diabetic alert dog. But it’s hard to keep things quiet with rival treasure hunters on the loose, and with Blue’s reputation as the local poster child for a type 1 diabetes fundraiser.
Blue’s quest gets even harder when she’s forced to befriend Jules, the brainy but bratty daughter of a vacationing movie star who arrives on the scene and won’t leave Blue alone. While Blue initially resents getting stuck with this spoiled seventh-grade stranger, Jules soon proves Blue’s not the only one who knows about secrets — and adventure.
Will Blue unravel a three-hundred-year-old family mystery, learn to stand up for herself, and find the missing treasure? Or is she destined to be nothing more than “diabetes girl” forever?
Thirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the hunt for a legendary ship of gold, lost centuries ago when her ancestors sailed to New York. Blue knows her overprotective parents won’t approve of her mission to find their family’s long-lost fortune, so she keeps it a secret from everyone except her constant companion, Otis, an 80-pound diabetic alert dog. But it’s hard to keep things quiet with rival treasure hunters on the loose, and with Blue’s reputation as the local poster child for a type 1 diabetes fundraiser.
Blue’s quest gets even harder when she’s forced to befriend Jules, the brainy but bratty daughter of a vacationing movie star who arrives on the scene and won’t leave Blue alone. While Blue initially resents getting stuck with this spoiled seventh-grade stranger, Jules soon proves Blue’s not the only one who knows about secrets — and adventure.
Will Blue unravel a three-hundred-year-old family mystery, learn to stand up for herself, and find the missing treasure? Or is she destined to be nothing more than “diabetes girl” forever?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Truth According to Blue:
* "An unlikely friendship...an exciting treasure hunt, and a loving portrayal of the special bond between a girl and her diabetic alert dog: Yohalem skillfully weaves these compelling elements together into a story with wide appeal. ...Very engaging."—Booklist, starred review
* "Fast-paced...Plot twists add suspense and keep the reader guessing what will happen next....Heartwarming."—School Library Connection, starred review
"Making a new friend, gaining independence, and maybe even finding treasure-Blue's lazy summer has become more exciting that she ever imagined. With enough action to keep reluctant readers engaged, this is a solid addition to contemporary fiction collections."—School Library Journal
"Blue's first-person voice is funny and immediate...Exciting treasure hunt, refreshingly unromanticized chronic illness--a good combo."—Kirkus Reviews