The Truth According to Blue
The Truth According to Blue

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316424417

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Health & Daily Living / Diseases, Illnesses & Injuries

PAGE COUNT: 352

A heartfelt middle-grade adventure about one girl’s search for sunken treasure, friendship, and her place in the world.

Thirteen-year-old Blue Broen is on the hunt for a legendary ship of gold, lost centuries ago when her ancestors sailed to New York. Blue knows her overprotective parents won’t approve of her mission to find their family’s long-lost fortune, so she keeps it a secret from everyone except her constant companion, Otis, an 80-pound diabetic alert dog. But it’s hard to keep things quiet with rival treasure hunters on the loose, and with Blue’s reputation as the local poster child for a type 1 diabetes fundraiser.

Blue’s quest gets even harder when she’s forced to befriend Jules, the brainy but bratty daughter of a vacationing movie star who arrives on the scene and won’t leave Blue alone. While Blue initially resents getting stuck with this spoiled seventh-grade stranger, Jules soon proves Blue’s not the only one who knows about secrets — and adventure.

Will Blue unravel a three-hundred-year-old family mystery, learn to stand up for herself, and find the missing treasure? Or is she destined to be nothing more than “diabetes girl” forever?

Praise

Praise for The Truth According to Blue:

* "An unlikely friendship...an exciting treasure hunt, and a loving portrayal of the special bond between a girl and her diabetic alert dog: Yohalem skillfully weaves these compelling elements together into a story with wide appeal. ...Very engaging."—Booklist, starred review
* "Fast-paced...Plot twists add suspense and keep the reader guessing what will happen next....Heartwarming."—School Library Connection, starred review
"Making a new friend, gaining independence, and maybe even finding treasure-Blue's lazy summer has become more exciting that she ever imagined. With enough action to keep reluctant readers engaged, this is a solid addition to contemporary fiction collections."—School Library Journal
"Blue's first-person voice is funny and immediate...Exciting treasure hunt, refreshingly unromanticized chronic illness--a good combo."—Kirkus Reviews
