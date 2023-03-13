Elephant Goes Potty

Description

The FUN potty book that every family needs, sooner or later!



Everyone seems to think that today is the BIG day for Ellie to go potty…everyone, except for Ellie. Her family can cheer her on, sing to her, and even buy her ice cream, but Ellie won’t go—until that exciting moment when she’s finally ready. Ellie’s ultimate success just might inspire the toddler in your life to make today their first ever potty day!



With adorable illustrations, a winning elephant family, and triumphant ending, this sturdy board book by the world’s bestselling author is the perfect choice for any family looking to bring fun and positivity to potty training.