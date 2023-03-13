Orders over $45 ship FREE

Elephant Goes Potty
Elephant Goes Potty

by James Patterson

Illustrated by Sydney Hanson

Board book

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

On Sale

Mar 13, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780759555617

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Health & Daily Living / Toilet Training

Description

The FUN potty book that every family needs, sooner or later! 

Everyone seems to think that today is the BIG day for Ellie to go potty…everyone, except for Ellie. Her family can cheer her on, sing to her, and even buy her ice cream, but Ellie won’t go—until that exciting moment when she’s finally ready. Ellie’s ultimate success just might inspire the toddler in your life to make today their first ever potty day!

With adorable illustrations, a winning elephant family, and triumphant ending, this sturdy board book by the world’s bestselling author is the perfect choice for any family looking to bring fun and positivity to potty training.

