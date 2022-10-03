Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Potty Party!
by Dionna L Mann

Illustrated by Olivia Duchess

Board book
Board book

Jun 13, 2023

Page Count

24 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316628396

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Health & Daily Living / Toilet Training

Description

A potty party’s coming through! Celebrate the milestone of potty training with this energetic board book that features a diverse group of children as they ditch their diapers and flush like big kids do.
 
Going potty can be a party for everyone! Perfect for all children, this book touches on the aspects of potty training, including feeling the need to go, sitting and waiting, and picking out underwear. Get down and celebrate at toilet time with this fun and imaginative board book.

