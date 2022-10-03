Dionna L Mann

Dionna L. Mann was born in Chicago but grew up in the Windy City’s south suburbs. She has worked in her local school system for twenty-plus years and as a freelance journalist for CharlottesvilleFamily’s award-winning Bloom magazine. Her kid lit work has appeared in Ladybug, Cricket, and has sold to Highlights for Children. As a work-for-hire author, her nonfiction photo-supported book, Orcas, was published by Scholastic Press in their Nature’s Children series in 2019. She is a longtime member of SCBWI and content editor of the Mid-Atlantic’s region’s newsletter, the Highlighter.



Olivia Duchess is an illustrator both from and based in London. She studied Graphic Communication and Design at the University of Leeds and upon graduating decided to pursue a career in illustration. She has worked on illustrative projects with HarperCollins and The Walt Disney Company including book illustration, game art, and a Disney Channel YouTube art reaction series. Her children's books include Daddy-Daughter Day and A Neighborhood Walk, A Musical Journey.