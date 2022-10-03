Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Dionna L Mann
Dionna L. Mann was born in Chicago but grew up in the Windy City’s south suburbs. She has worked in her local school system for twenty-plus years and as a freelance journalist for CharlottesvilleFamily’s award-winning Bloom magazine. Her kid lit work has appeared in Ladybug, Cricket, and has sold to Highlights for Children. As a work-for-hire author, her nonfiction photo-supported book, Orcas, was published by Scholastic Press in their Nature’s Children series in 2019. She is a longtime member of SCBWI and content editor of the Mid-Atlantic’s region’s newsletter, the Highlighter.Read More
Olivia Duchess is an illustrator both from and based in London. She studied Graphic Communication and Design at the University of Leeds and upon graduating decided to pursue a career in illustration. She has worked on illustrative projects with HarperCollins and The Walt Disney Company including book illustration, game art, and a Disney Channel YouTube art reaction series. Her children's books include Daddy-Daughter Day and A Neighborhood Walk, A Musical Journey.
Olivia Duchess is an illustrator both from and based in London. She studied Graphic Communication and Design at the University of Leeds and upon graduating decided to pursue a career in illustration. She has worked on illustrative projects with HarperCollins and The Walt Disney Company including book illustration, game art, and a Disney Channel YouTube art reaction series. Her children's books include Daddy-Daughter Day and A Neighborhood Walk, A Musical Journey.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Potty Party!
A potty party’s coming through! Celebrate the milestone of potty training with this energetic board book that features a diverse group of children as they…