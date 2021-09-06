Annie Sereno

Annie Sereno holds a B.A. in anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania as well as master's degrees in library science and British and American literature. She was formerly a librarian. When she's not expressing her imagination with pen and paintbrush, Annie gardens, swims, and haunts art museums. In possession of a well-worn passport and memories of all the places she's called home, she shares her life with her husband and two sons. Mildly (okay, seriously) obsessed with birds, Celtic music, and all things Australian, she believes there is no such thing as a former librarian, no time to read, or too many shoes.



