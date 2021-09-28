Moses McKenzie
Moses McKenzie is of Jamaican heritage and grew up in Bristol, UK, where he still lives and writes full-time. He is twenty-three years old. An Olive Grove in Ends is his first novel.Read More
By the Author
An Olive Grove in Ends
For readers of Zadie Smith and Marlon James, an electrifying literary debut about a young man’s fraught decision: escape a dangerous past alone, or stay…