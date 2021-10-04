Salma El‑Wardany is a writer, poet, BBC broadcaster, and British media personality. As a half‑Egyptian, half‑Irish Muslim woman her work focuses on telling the stories of women, especially women of color, that have for so long been ignored. She has contributed to the anthology It’s Not About the Burqa, and her writing has also appeared in Huffington Post, the Metro and she has given two TedxTalks.