Eyes of the Void
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Eyes of the Void

by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316705875

USD: $28

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

PAGE COUNT: 592

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time brings us the second novel in an extraordinary space opera trilogy about humanity on the brink of extinction, and how one man's discovery will save or destroy us all.

After earth was destroyed, mankind created a fighting elite to save their species, a group of enhanced human soldiers. In the silence of space they could communicate, mind-to-mind, with the enemy. Then their alien aggressors, the Architects, simply disappeared. But after discovering an ancient alien artifact the Architects may be back. And they're still angry. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Final Architecture