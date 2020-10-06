Battle for the Big Top
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Battle for the Big Top

P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus

by

Public Affairs Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541762282

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

PAGE COUNT: 272

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
A New York Times bestselling author writes the untold story of three Golden Age titans and the confrontations, cutthroat business strategies, and eccentric personalities that built the Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey Circus.
 
Millions have sat under the “big top,” watching as trapeze artists glide and clowns entertain, but few know the captivating stories behind the men whose creativity, ingenuity, and determination created one of our country’s most beloved pastimes.

In Battle for the Big Top, New York Times–bestselling author Les Standiford brings to life a remarkable era when three circus kings—James Bailey, P.T. Barnum, and John Ringling—all vied for control of the vastly profitable and influential American Circus. Ultimately, the rivalry of these three men resulted in the creation of an institution that would surpass all intentions and, for 147 years, hold a nation spellbound.
 
Filled with details of their ever-evolving showmanship, business acumen, and personal magnetism, this Ragtime-like narrative will delight and enchant circus-lovers and anyone fascinated by the American experience.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews